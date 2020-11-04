Chiasma (CHMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Chiasma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CHMA opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.63.
About Chiasma
Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.
Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.