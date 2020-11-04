Chiasma (CHMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Chiasma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHMA opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.63.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

