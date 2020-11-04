CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.21

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 161827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on CEU shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.65.

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.95.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$159.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons purchased 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,508.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,740,070 shares in the company, valued at C$2,177,807.64. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 41,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,836.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,663,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,240,847.91. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 126,845 shares of company stock worth $97,182.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

