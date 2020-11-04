Cerner Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerner in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $72.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

