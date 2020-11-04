Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 58.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,080. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

