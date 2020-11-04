Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.85) Per Share

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.85) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.07). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CATB. Oppenheimer downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.07. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

