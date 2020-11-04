Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Truist

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price raised by Truist from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.46 per share, for a total transaction of $172,744.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $161,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,237,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 182,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,492,650 and have sold 39,739 shares valued at $3,075,523. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cardlytics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.