Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $247,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,198.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $161,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at $18,237,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 182,126 shares of company stock worth $12,492,650 and have sold 39,739 shares worth $3,075,523. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after buying an additional 212,351 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,538.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,813,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,062,000. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,252,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

