Capital Senior Living (CSU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.29. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2,891.20% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter.

Capital Senior Living stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Capital Senior Living has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

