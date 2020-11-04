Capital One Financial Co. (COF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

Shares of COF opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,352. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

