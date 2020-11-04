California Water Service Group (CWT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

