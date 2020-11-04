CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of CAMP opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 22,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

