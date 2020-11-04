Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.86. On average, analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

In related news, Director Michael H. Davidson purchased 55,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

