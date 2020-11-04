Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of ($2.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.81. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

