CACI International Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CACI International in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.39. William Blair also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.35 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.83.

NYSE:CACI opened at $219.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,314,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,738. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CACI International by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 176,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 15.3% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 127,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after buying an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CACI International by 207.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CACI International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

