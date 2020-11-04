Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabaletta Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $296.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 533.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 1,426.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

