Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Insider Brogan Ptacin Sells 9,450 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $119,637.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $534.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.