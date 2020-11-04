Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Reiterated by Northcoast Research

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Northcoast Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of BC opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

