Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE:BC opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

