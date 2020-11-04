Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRKS. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $422,833.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,334 shares in the company, valued at $17,536,550.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,439 shares of company stock worth $6,944,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Brooks Automation by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

