Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BRKL. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

