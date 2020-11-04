Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Property REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. Brookfield Property REIT has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.