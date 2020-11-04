Brokers Set Expectations for Wingstop Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $118.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 123.14, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $134.34. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $170.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 30,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

