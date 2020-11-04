Brokers Set Expectations for Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

VKTX stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $422.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $1,327,418.16. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

