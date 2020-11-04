Brokers Set Expectations for Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.78) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

ODT stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis acquired 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $276,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis acquired 125,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $1,862,739.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,522,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,527,959. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 119,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

