Brokers Set Expectations for Independent Bank Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

IBCP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $346.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 574.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

