Brokers Set Expectations for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Shares of CLDT opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $374.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 163,032 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 45,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,572.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 5,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,560. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

