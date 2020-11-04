Brokers Set Expectations for Bruker Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bruker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Bruker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 30.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 109.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bruker by 73.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.