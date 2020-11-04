Brokers Offer Predictions for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.38.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

TSE WCN opened at C$132.53 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$100.55 and a 52 week high of C$141.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$130.57.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.58, for a total value of C$672,883.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,962,573.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 94.51%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

