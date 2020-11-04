Brokers Offer Predictions for Encompass Health Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – William Blair reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS.
Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03.
Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.
About Encompass Health
Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.
