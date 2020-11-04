Brokers Offer Predictions for Encompass Health Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – William Blair reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

