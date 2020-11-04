Brokers Offer Predictions for BWX Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $470,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.