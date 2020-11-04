Brokers Issue Forecasts for People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for People’s United Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

