Brokers Issue Forecasts for Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molina Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $12.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.15.

MOH stock opened at $211.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $215.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,002,000 after buying an additional 200,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 747.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,376,000 after buying an additional 140,621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after buying an additional 125,300 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

