Brokers Issue Forecasts for McGrath RentCorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.62. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGRC. BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

In related news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $204,670.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at $368,686.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,943 shares of company stock worth $654,550. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 259.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 296.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

