Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Solar, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on FSLR. 140166 started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

FSLR stock opened at $87.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $97.93.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 237.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 23.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at $907,308,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,238,898 shares of company stock valued at $799,198,523. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.