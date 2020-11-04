Brokerages Set CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Price Target at $1.75

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.95.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 164,415 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

