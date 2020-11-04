Brokerages Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Announce -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Scientific Games posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7,500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of ($5.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($5.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 4,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $131,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock valued at $727,800,276. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 747.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after buying an additional 2,681,942 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,331.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,326,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,203,000 after buying an additional 2,163,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 8,147.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after buying an additional 1,318,770 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 817.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 569,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $3,697,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

