Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.09). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BHF opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

