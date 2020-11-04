Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.91. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $878,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. Insiders have sold a total of 25,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

