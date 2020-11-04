Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Update

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNRL. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Capital One Financial raised Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 84,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 178,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,399,000 after acquiring an additional 406,666 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $524.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 2.54. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

