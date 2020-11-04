Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BDGE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.07%.

In related news, Director Daniel Rubin purchased 4,971 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,470.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,350 shares of company stock worth $109,569. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,461,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 46,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.