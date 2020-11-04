Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 44,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC increased its position in Visa by 42.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 236,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $47,226,000 after buying an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 73.9% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Visa by 6.8% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.09. The stock has a market cap of $365.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

