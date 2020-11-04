Bray Capital Advisors Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Shares of FB opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

