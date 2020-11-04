bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPOSY. Barclays downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

BPOSY opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. bpost SA/NV has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.17.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.