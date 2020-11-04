Bp Plc Sells 4,354 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after acquiring an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $157,751.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,589 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.55.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

