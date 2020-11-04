Bp Plc Sells 3,400 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.6% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

SYY stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

