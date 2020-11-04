Bp Plc Sells 22,866 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,866 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.48.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

