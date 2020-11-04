Bp Plc Sells 200 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $1,368,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $1,209.55 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,271.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,126.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

