Bp Plc Sells 1,316 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $1,047,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

IDXX stock opened at $444.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $453.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

