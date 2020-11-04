Bp Plc Sells 11,913 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.51.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

