Bp Plc Sells 1,076 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 235.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 57.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $883,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at $98,443,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.78.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $369.47 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $398.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 0.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

